Rashami Desai’s ex-husband Nandish Sandhu ties the knot with Kavita Bannerjee, see photos

Television actors Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Bannerjee tied the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14. The intimate affair was attended by family members and close friends.

Nandish, who was previously married to TV actor Rashami Desai, confirmed the news by sharing several moments from his wedding on social media. For the ceremony, Kavita wore a red and cream Banarasi silk saree, while Nandish opted for a cream silk dhoti and kurta.

Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Bannerjee’s pre-wedding celebrations included haldi, mehendi and a sangeet night. Several videos from the festivities showed their loved ones dancing and enjoying the celebrations.