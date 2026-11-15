Rashami Desai’s ex-husband Nandish Sandhu ties the knot with Kavita Bannerjee, see photos

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Television actors Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Bannerjee tied the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14. The intimate affair was attended by family members and close friends.
Nandish, who was previously married to TV actor Rashami Desai, confirmed the news by sharing several moments from his wedding on social media. For the ceremony, Kavita wore a red and cream Banarasi silk saree, while Nandish opted for a cream silk dhoti and kurta.
Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Bannerjee’s pre-wedding celebrations included haldi, mehendi and a sangeet night. Several videos from the festivities showed their loved ones dancing and enjoying the celebrations.
In photos from the pre-wedding festivities, Nandish and Kavita were seen smiling and enjoying themselves. While Nandish wore a cream silk dhoti and kurta, Kavita opted for a plum and cream silk saree.
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Check out Nandish Sandhu’s Instagram Stories:
Nandish Sandhu’s wedding to Kavita Bannerjee comes more than a decade after his separation from his first wife, Rashami Desai. Nandish, 44, married Rashami in 2012, but the couple separated in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016. Their separation drew public attention after Rashami accused Nandish of physically and mentally abusing her.
Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Bannerjee got engaged on September 5, 2025. Nandish announced their engagement by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. “Hi Partner. Ready (sic),” he captioned the post. Kavita also shared a glimpse of her engagement ring on her Instagram Story, along with the date “05/09/2025”.
Kavita has appeared in TV shows such as Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Bhagya Lakshmi, while Nandish is known for his roles in Uttaran, Beintehaa and Phir Subah Hogi.