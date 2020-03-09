Rashami Desai bags Naagin 4

Rashami Desai is replacing Jasmin Bhasin in Naagin 4. The two shared screen space in Colors TV’s Dil Se Dil Tak. (Photo: Rashami Desai/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai is all set to make her acting comeback with Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. The supernatural drama stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Desai will step into the shoes of Jasmin Bhasin, who played the other main lead, Nayantara.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Rashami Desai has already started shooting, and her entry will be shown in the coming week. While she will play Nayantara’s role, it will have a completely different shade. The makers felt that she would look perfect in this role with grey shades.”

Nayantara will come on board to add some drama and spice in the lead characters Dev and Brinda’s lives. Rashami Desai has earlier played a negative character Tapasya in her show Uttaran. Interestingly, in Naagin 4, she is replacing Jasmin Bhasin, who was her co-star in Dil Se Dil Tak. While the two initially were said to be quite close, they soon drifted apart allegedly because of Sidharth Shukla.

Desai ended in fourth place in Bigg Boss 13. The actor had a roller coaster journey in the reality show. Her personal life, especially her equation with beau Arhaan Khan, was made a national spectacle. Khan’s ugly past was brought to the fore by Salman Khan, which eventually led Desai to announce their break up on the show.

At the finale of the show, the 34-year-old actor had told indianexpress.com, “I am overwhelmed at the moment. It’s a mixed feeling. I did expect to be in the top two but failed as I had a break down in the middle of the season. However, I managed to come back, and from then, I did want to go ahead. But I am happy ending in top four also.”

Giving a message to her fans, she had said, “I know there are a lot of people who look up to me. And I need to tell them that we women are really strong. But we underestimate our ability. It’s time we all stand up for ourselves and choose happiness first.”

Naagin 4 airs on Colors on weekends at 8 pm.

