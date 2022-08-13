Raqesh Bapat says he and Shamita Shetty are in a ‘good space’ now: ‘We’re not like teenagers’

August 13, 2022 5:35:16 pm
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, fondly known as ShaRa by their fans, recently announced their break-up on social media. But soon after the announcement, the duo was featured in the T-Series music video Tere Vich Rab Disda. The two have been promoting the music video extensively and during one of the interviews, they shared that they are in a “good space” now.
Talking about their present relationship, Raqesh told Pinkvilla, “We are in a good space now.” He added, “We have had a long journey and then finally when you get something you don’t want to waste it, and yes things work out, things don’t work out, it is life. Everybody goes through that.” The Tum Bin actor added that he has learnt “resilience and tolerance towards a lot of things” from the relationship.
Shamita said that they are “mature people” who would rather be friends than be in a messy relationship. “We’re not like teenagers, we are two mature people who understand the situation. We understand each other and I think both of us mutually decided whatever we did and we’d much rather be friends and be happy individually than mess things up,” she said.
In July, Shamita and Raqesh, who became close during their time on Bigg Boss OTT, shared on their social media handles that they were parting ways.”Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all,” Shamita shared.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
