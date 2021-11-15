Raqesh Bapat pens emotional note after quitting Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty takes a medical break

Seems like destiny had other plans for lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. The Bigg Boss OTT couple, who got reunited recently in the Salman Khan show have to face separation. Raqesh, who exited the house recently on medical grounds has confirmed that he will not be entering again.

In a long Instagram post addressing his fans, whom he calls his family, the Tum Bin actor revealed that while he is doing much better now, he needs rest. He also thanked them for their support and said it was their love that pulled him back into the show. “To My Family, I call all of you family because this connection you and I have is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and so much positivity. Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short-lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I’m much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first!,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Adding more on Shara, the pet name given by fans to the couple, Raqesh Bapat said that he and Shamita are proud to have them in their lives. He wrote that if it wasn’t for his health, he would have been in the house. Lamenting on not getting a chance to even say goodbye to Shamita and other housemates, Raqesh wrote, “I’ve formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named `ShaRa’. We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us, the Lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing. Remember if it wasn’t for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit! Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a lifetime as I’m looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you! Que Sera Sera…Lots of Love, RaQ.”

Adding to the fans’ woes, who were already missing Raqesh on Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty too has taken a break for a couple of days. The Mohabbatein actor has been injured and suffering shoulder pain for a few days. After Salman Khan informed that Raqesh won’t be returning during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Shamita had been emotional, leaving her health to suffer. She has been taken out of the house to carry on some medical checkup and will soon be back.

Confirming her exit, mother Sunanda Shetty tweeted, “Hi ALL Shamzis loved ones – United we stand& r strong,calm down Shamzis med tests reqd -she wl b back soon. Pl send her yr love,light protection & blessings as I believe it’s v powerful.luv you all..”

A source said that Shamita is under medical observance at the moment and should return by tomorrow or Wednesday. Given that Colors had planned a media round in the house on Monday (which has been cancelled), Shamita’s critics have however questioned whether her exit. According to them, it was done to avoid any kind of confrontation between her and journalists. Time and again, the makers have been questioned over their support towards the Zeher actor. After her rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia, boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and good friend Neha Bhasin were sent inside as wildcards, viewers had even termed the season as ‘Sasural Shamita Ka‘.