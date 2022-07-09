Raqesh Bapat pens a befitting reply for trolls amid Shamita Shetty breakup rumours: ‘Can we change our self-talk?’

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat took to Instagram and seemingly responded to trolls questioning him about his personal life. It is rumored that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who started their romantic journey on Bigg Boss 15, have now parted ways. Although neither of them have given an official statement or confirmed the news yet.

The television actor posted a black and white picture of himself and wrote, “Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom? Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long-term vision for myself and my family and for the people I can help? What are my long-term goals? What are my short-term goals? What is my personal cash flow and how do I save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self talk ? Is it that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it.”

A few weeks ago, Shamita Shetty had also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account, and had spoken about relationships. “Even the best of relationships end!” she had written.

Raqesh had earlier posted a similar cryptic message on Instagram, writing, “The world isn’t just the way it is. It is how we understand it, no? And in understanding something, we bring something to it, no? Doesn’t that make life a story? Sometimes we have thoughts that even we don’t understand. Thoughts that aren’t even true—that aren’t really how we feel—but they’re running through our heads anyway because they’re interesting to think about, no?”

Raqesh most recently starred in the Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao.