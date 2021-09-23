Raqesh Bapat on whether relationship with Shamita Shetty was fake: ‘I do have a soft corner’

Bigg Boss OTT’s Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s closeness led to much discussion on the Karan Johar-hosted show. Fans are still speculating whether this blossoming romance was real, or was it orchestrated just to get some eyeballs. In a recent interview, Raqesh addressed his relationship with Shamita, and said that it came from a ‘very pure place’. He also added that the two are still getting to know each other.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh admired Shamita for her outspoken and frank behaviour. “She is a very strong woman, a woman I really appreciate, a woman I would want to be with. She has got a very strong mind, her thoughts are very clear. She has a pure soul. She is very caring. That’s what I love about her. She shows, and tells the other person what she feels. There is clarity, and I love people who have a lot of clarity. I do have a soft corner.”

Answering a fan who asked about their relationship status, he said, “It’s slow and steady. We have spent some time together, but not a lot of time, we need to know each other more, and I’m sure she does. I don’t want to rush into anything. In matters like these, you need to deal with the heart in the right place. Let’s see where it goes. We will put an effort. We like each other, we are great friends, hopefully when something happens, you will know.”

Responding to a fan, who asked whether they are more than friends, he answered, “Obviously, it’s more than friends. It’s quite evident on the show, to spend time with, to communicate with.” On when he and Shamita will be seen together, he said very soon, as he is just ‘crowded with work’. “Very soon, I’ll be going to Mumbai, we’ll get a photo together.”

Talking about his close friend Divya Agarwal, who wasn’t on good terms with Shamita Shetty, he said, “I’ve always maintained individual relationships in the house. Shamita didn’t like me talking to Divya. But I told her, It’s going to be an individual relationship with everyone in the house. I tried to be a catalyst, I tried getting them together, but I failed.”

After coming out of the show, Raqesh was overwhelmed when he saw how much Shamita defended him on Bigg Boss OTT. “I melted again. It was so sweet that she protected me. She had my back, it was something I knew she would do. But seeing it is different. I felt weak in my knees.”

Shamita Shetty appears to have found acceptance with his family as well, as he mentioned that they have spoken to her on the phone as well. “They found her pretty sweet. They loved our chemistry, and our bond. They were happy that there was someone in the house to have my back. They even spoke to her phone,” said Raqesh.

Raqesh also expressed his shock at Sidharth Shukla’s death. “I was so sad, what are we fighting for, we were in the house, screaming and fighting for each other, for one trophy. At the end of it, everything is temporary, so uncertain. We were in a state of shock, all that we went through for those few days, didn’t make sense. My heart got heavy after hearing that, there are no words that could express…my heart goes out to his family and friends. Live for the moment, when you sleep at night, sleep with a smile.”

On whether he plans to head into the main show of Bigg Boss, he said that he is still in two minds, as he has much work on his plate. Fans are waiting for him to enter the show with Shamita, but he says that he still isn’t sure.

Speaking about ex-wife Riddhi Dogra supporting him vociferously on social media, after he was called ‘henpecked’ “I would always know she has my back. We’ve always done that for each other, whether we were married. I would have done the same if she was in the Bigg Boss house. I really like that she did that, I cherish in my heart.”