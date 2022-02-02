Raqesh Bapat holds Shamita Shetty in his arms on birthday, Shilpa Shetty calls her ‘tigress’. Watch

Bigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty began her birthday celebration with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. The loved-up photos of the couple surfaced on social media where Raqesh wished his ladylove with a kiss. Shamita’s sister and actor Shilpa Shetty too wished her on her birthday today through a lovely social media post.

Shilpa posted a video titled “Happy birthday, my Tunki”. The video featured a collage of photos of the two sisters where they are getting goofy, posing with their mother, having fun on vacations and pouting for the selfies. Calling Shamita a ‘tigress’, Shilpa wrote, “This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always ♥️🎉🧿🤗🤗🤗🤗♥️”.

Raqesh too took to social media to wish Shamita on her special day. He posted a series of photos from her birthday party where she dazzled in a silver gown. In one of the photos, Raqesh lifted the Mohabbatein actor in his arms while she rested her head on his shoulder. “Happy Birthday love ❤️ @shamitashetty_official,” Raqesh captioned the photos.

Rajiv Adatia left a few heart emojis on Raqesh’s post and Shilpa liked the pictures shared by the TV actor. Many fans of the couple, who address them as ‘ShaRa’, gushed over their cuteness. One of them commented, “Oh my god! The first pic❤️ They both are so happy 🧿.” Another wrote, “Awww😍😍 #shara.”

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met each other for the first time on Bigg Boss OTT. The two fell in love during the show and on the finale of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh accompanied Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty to support her. However, Shamita could not win the trophy and ended up at the fourth spot.

Expressing her disappointment on winning the show, she told indianexpress.com, “It was upsetting and actually quite shocking to me that I was in the fourth place. However, at the end of the day, it’s the audience that decides it. It’s left on them and I wholly respect it.”