Raqesh Bapat exits Bigg Boss 15 house on medical grounds

As already reported, Afsana Khan has been asked to leave Bigg Boss 15 house. The singer post a fight with her friends, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, tried to harm herself. And now as per sources, Raqesh Bapat too has left the show. However, his exit comes after a medical emergency.

A source informed us that Raqesh, who entered the show last week as a wild card contestant, had kidney stone pain. Given he was in terrible pain and quite uncomfortable, he was rushed to the hospital by the Bigg Boss team. As of now, he continues to be outside Bigg Boss 15 house. However, if he feels better, he would be called back to the show.

“Since the exit is because of a medical issue, he would be granted the opportunity to come back. As of now, he is under observation and the decision regarding his return to the show will be taken soon,” added the source.

Raqesh Bapat was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT. He also formed a bond with Shamita Shetty, and the lovebirds reunited as he joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 recently. Celebrating their bond, the makers even planned a date for Shara, as they are called by fans, in last night’s episode.

A section of the audience has been criticising Bigg Boss makers for being partial towards Shamita Shetty. After the entry of rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia, rumoured beau Raqesh Bapat and good friend Neha Bhasin also entered the show. The developments made netizens troll the show and call it ‘Sasural Shamita Ka’.

Laughing at the accusations, Raqesh, in a chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I think they are not biased at all. They are only getting people who can give them good content. Be it Rajiv, me or Neha, it’s incidental that we are all connected with Shamita somehow. But it’s not a forced thing. I don’t feel it that way at all. I don’t think they are here to make a family show but only create more drama.”

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.