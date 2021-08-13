Raqesh Bapat on finding love again on Bigg Boss OTT: ‘Never say never’

Raqesh Bapat has been veering between will-he-won’t-he for years when it comes to participation in Bigg Boss. 2021 is the year when the TV actor decided to give in. A contestant in Bigg Boss OTT, the Tum Bin actor told indianexpress.com that the pandemic prepared him for what awaited in Karan Johar’s show. “Also the connection really happened with the team and everything just fell into place. I believe in vibes, and it was a lovely team to work with,” shared Raqesh.

He also shared that he didn’t give the medium much thought as his only intention is to entertain the audience. “Also, OTT has caught up big time and I think it’s going to be fun,” the actor said, adding that since he has not followed Bigg Boss, most things are going to be a surprise for him, “I am sure, the audience too would like to see some come without much preparation.”

Calling his soul his biggest strength, Raqesh said, “I am very straightforward and hence I, myself will be my strength in the house. As for weaknesses, I go into a shell if something upsets me. And I am sure the makers won’t like that if it happens (laughs).”

All these years, the Maryada actor has kept a clean public image and stayed away from controversies and drama. Given the reality show’s format, which at times puts one in ugly situations, he shared that he is scared. “I won’t deny that there is fear but I have confidence in the people I am working with. Also, I will remain honest about who I am. My strategy will simply be to be fair and just, not only to people around me but also to myself. And that somewhere makes me fearless. I am prepared to take on the challenge.”

Ask him if Bigg Boss OTT will bring forth Raqesh 2.0, and he says, “Absolutely. Let’s see what exactly happens inside.”

As readers would know Raqesh Bapat and ex-wife Ridhi Dogra filed for divorce in 2019 after living separately for a while. When asked how will he react if his past is brought up during fights to trigger him, he shared, “I think I will cross the bridge when I come to it. I know that these things are bound to happen but I will try to take it in my stride. I want to play the game but do it my way, intellectually and not for TRPs. There are a lot of aspects about myself that I want to show.”

And what if Ridhi is brought in as a wild card, “We have absolutely no issues between us. We are still friends and she can even come and cheer for me. It would be fun.”

Raqesh Bapat’s introduction promo also had him talk about love and romance, so is he open to falling in love again on Bigg Boss? He replied, “Never say never, and me being on this show goes on to prove that. I think we cannot close any door, so there’s always a possibility. However, that’s not my agenda, if it happens, it will be organic. Everything depends on forming a strong connection with someone.”

On a final note, the actor assured that audience will get to see a different person on the show. “And if they like me, I am sure they will make me win,” he added.

Besides Raqesh Bapat, Bigg Boss OTT hosts Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba.