Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra end their seven-year marriage

Television actors Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat have decided to end their seven-year marriage. Raqesh confirmed the news of their separation to indianexpress.com.

A source shared, “Raqesh and Ridhi have been staying separately for a few months now. While the two continue to be friends, incompatibility caused them to part ways. Being completely different from each other, the couple had been facing issues lately. Raqesh and Ridhi will soon file for divorce.”

Raqesh and Ridhi met on the sets of Maryada: Kabse Kab Tak. After a brief romance, the two tied the knot in May 2011.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, Ridhi and Raqesh said, “Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families.”

They added, “We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us.”

On the work front, Ridhi Dogra will be seen in Voot’s web series Asura while Raqesh Bapat will play the lead in Marathi film WhatsApp Love.