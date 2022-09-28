scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Rapper MC Stan and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare confirmed for Bigg Boss 16

Ahead of Bigg Boss 16 launch, here are two more name - MC Stan and Shiv Thakare , who have been confirmed as contestants.

mc stan, shiv thakare, bigg bossBigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1. (MC Stan, Shiv Thakare/Instagram)

As the launch date of Bigg Boss 16 comes closer, makers are revealing glimpses of contestants. After sharing promos of TV bahus Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Toqueer, Colors, on Wednesday dropped the promo of rapper MC Stan being roped in for the Salman Khan-hosted show.

In the promo, the rapper is seen addressing Bigg Boss as ‘bro’ in his usual hip-hop style. As Bigg Boss reprimands him saying he is the boss, he says that since he’s also playing the game this season, he is also like a brother to him. While MC Stan’s face is not revealed, it’s his ‘Slatt’ neckpiece that gives away his identity.

Also Read |Salman Khan reveals mother Salma has stopped watching Bigg Boss, comments on his Rs 1000 cr fee: ‘Never earned this much in my life’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan)

 

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh is a Pune-based rapper. While he started as a qawwali singer at the age of 12, he was later drawn towards rapping. Now based in Mumbai, he has released two albums, Insaan and Tadipaar. He is also known for his diss track about Emiway Bantai, and a collaboration with Raftaar. MC Stan has always chosen to keep a low profile often terming himself as an ‘underground artiste’. He recently also made headlines after his former girlfriend accused him of getting her beaten up by miscreants.

Also Read |Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls himself saviour of the ‘bullied’: ‘I bully the ones who bully’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh मराठी (@josh.marathi)

 

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare has also been roped in for Bigg Boss 16. An Amravati native, Shiv Thakare rose to fame by taking part in MTV Roadies Rising. He was part of Rannvijay’s gang. During his stint in the Mahesh Manjrekar show in 2019, Shiv also developed a close bond with co-contestant Veena Jagtap. However, the two broke up soon after.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Other than these names, other confirmed celebs on Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Toqueer, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig. Host Salman Khan also revealed Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of the show. Bigg Boss 16 will launch on October 1.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 04:03:54 pm
Next Story

BTS: Jin trolls Jimin for ‘looking like Beethoven’, Jungkook leaves J-Hope overwhelmed after flooding Rush Hour video with praise

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt host Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement