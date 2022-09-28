Rapper MC Stan and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare confirmed for Bigg Boss 16

As the launch date of Bigg Boss 16 comes closer, makers are revealing glimpses of contestants. After sharing promos of TV bahus Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Toqueer, Colors, on Wednesday dropped the promo of rapper MC Stan being roped in for the Salman Khan-hosted show.

In the promo, the rapper is seen addressing Bigg Boss as ‘bro’ in his usual hip-hop style. As Bigg Boss reprimands him saying he is the boss, he says that since he’s also playing the game this season, he is also like a brother to him. While MC Stan’s face is not revealed, it’s his ‘Slatt’ neckpiece that gives away his identity.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh is a Pune-based rapper. While he started as a qawwali singer at the age of 12, he was later drawn towards rapping. Now based in Mumbai, he has released two albums, Insaan and Tadipaar. He is also known for his diss track about Emiway Bantai, and a collaboration with Raftaar. MC Stan has always chosen to keep a low profile often terming himself as an ‘underground artiste’. He recently also made headlines after his former girlfriend accused him of getting her beaten up by miscreants.

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare has also been roped in for Bigg Boss 16. An Amravati native, Shiv Thakare rose to fame by taking part in MTV Roadies Rising. He was part of Rannvijay’s gang. During his stint in the Mahesh Manjrekar show in 2019, Shiv also developed a close bond with co-contestant Veena Jagtap. However, the two broke up soon after.

Other than these names, other confirmed celebs on Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Toqueer, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig. Host Salman Khan also revealed Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of the show. Bigg Boss 16 will launch on October 1.