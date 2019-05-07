Rape allegations are false: Karan Oberoi’s lawyer

On Monday, television actor and singer Karan Oberoi was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in Mumbai. However, the actor’s lawyer Dinesh Tiwari has issued a statement saying that the allegations are false and Karan is innocent.

“Allegations are false. We are taking the necessary steps to undo the damage that has been done and expose the person behind it,” the actor’s lawyer said in a statement.

“Both of them initially had a casual chat but later, the woman started pressing Oberoi for various reasons. In order to extort money from him, she threatened to lodge a police complaint against him to defame him. When he refused to comply, the woman approached the police and registered a case on the basis of baseless allegations after which Oberoi too approached the police and gave his statement,” added Oberoi’s advocate.

In the FIR registered against the actor by the said woman, it states that Oberoi had raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her and had even filmed the act in order to blackmail her later.

“Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up,” police officials said quoting the FIR.

Karan Oberoi is known for acting in the popular TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge.