Ranveer Singh makes an electrifying entry in his TV debut The Big Picture. Watch promo

The wait is finally over for the Ranveer Singh fans. The actor announced his television debut with Colors The Big Picture a few months ago, and now, the channel has announced that the game show will go on air on October 16.

In a new promo, shared on the social media accounts of Colors, Ranveer is seen making an electrifying entry on the stage on the music of Bajirao Mastani song “Malhari”. Dressed in a blue suit, the actor looks dapper. He shares the pleasantries with the audience and even shakes a leg with them.

Starting October 16, The Big Picture will air on Colors TV every weekend at 8.30 pm. Sharing the promo, the channel wrote on Twitter, “Machaiye shor kyunki intezaar hoga no more, aa rahe hain Ranveer lekar ek anokha quiz show. Dekhiye The Big Picture, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. #TheBigPicture #TaqdeerKiTareekh #RanveerOnColors #TasveerSeTaqdeerTak.”

The Big Picture will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will have to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to win the grand prize money. They will have three lifelines to assist them. Given its interactive format, viewers would also be able to play the game from the comfort of their homes and win big.

Talking about his small screen debut, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V, The Big Picture will also stream on Voot and Jio.