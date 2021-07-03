Ranveer Singh to make his TV debut with Colors’ The Big Picture

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to make his television debut with Colors’ visual-based quiz show The Big Picture. Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V, the show will also stream on Voot and Jio.

The Big Picture will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory. With the help of three lifelines, contestants would have to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money. Given its interactive format, viewers would also be able to play the game from the comfort of their homes and win big.

Talking about his small screen debut, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

Ranveer Singh during the shoot of The Big Picture announcement video. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh during the shoot of The Big Picture announcement video. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Sources shared with indianexpress.com that Ranveer Singh shot the first teaser of The Big Picture last week.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said in a statement, “Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows – The Big Picture. We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers which will be helmed by superstar Ranveer Singh. He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show, and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India.”

The Big Picture will go on floors soon. It will most likely premiere on Colors in August.