scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Most Read

Ranveer Singh to make his TV debut with Colors’ The Big Picture

Ranveer Singh's visual-based quiz show The Big Picture will air on Colors. It will also stream on Voot and Jio.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 3, 2021 6:05:28 am
ranveer singh, the big pictureRanveer Singh will make his small screen debut with The Big Picture. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to make his television debut with Colors’ visual-based quiz show The Big Picture. Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V, the show will also stream on Voot and Jio.

The Big Picture will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory. With the help of three lifelines, contestants would have to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money. Given its interactive format, viewers would also be able to play the game from the comfort of their homes and win big.

Talking about his small screen debut, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Ranveer Singh during the shoot of The Big Picture announcement video. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Sources shared with indianexpress.com that Ranveer Singh shot the first teaser of The Big Picture last week.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said in a statement, “Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows – The Big Picture. We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers which will be helmed by superstar Ranveer Singh. He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show, and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India.”

The Big Picture will go on floors soon. It will most likely premiere on Colors in August.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

karrena, karima, neetu
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor don their traditional best at Randhir Kapoor’s housewarming puja

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement