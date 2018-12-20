Ranveer Singh to Kapil Sharma: We can’t tell you how much we have missed you

Kapil Sharma will soon be back on television with The Kapil Sharma Show, and the actor who is happiest about the comedian’s comeback is Ranveer Singh. The actor, along with co-star Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty, will grace the premiere episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

“Kapil Sharma is back and may the year ahead be full of laughter,” Ranveer said.

He further added, “We can’t tell you how much we have missed you. The way in which you spread cheer amongst millions of people, I pray that you continue doing the same.”

Going by the teaser released on Sony channel’s Twitter handle on Thursday, we are sure that the episode is going to be a fun-filled affair.

Kapil Sharma is seen in his elements entertaining all with his wit and humour. Sara, who seems to be a fan of Kapil, will also request him to say a hello to her mother Amrita Singh.

The Kapil Sharma Show also features Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek will be joining the crazy family this season.

Kapil Sharma started shooting for the show a couple of days before his wedding. The comedian married his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12.