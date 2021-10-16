scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Ranveer Singh shortlists Shuryaveer Singh as his baby’s name?

Ranveer Singh is all set for his big TV debut with the quiz show, The Big Picture. On the show, he mentioned how he is scouting for baby names and asked one of the contestants if he can borrow Shuryaveer Singh as the name for his baby.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 16, 2021 2:03:41 pm
ranveer singhIn today's episode of The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh will talk about his future with Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh is geared up for the premiere episode of The Big Picture, a visual-based quiz show. Ahead of the show, the actor revealed that he received a surprise from his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

“On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show,” he revealed. Ranveer has often confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show.

During the show, Ranveer also revealed that he has been scouting for baby names. While welcoming Abhay Singh, a contestant from Gorakhpur, Ranveer will make a delightful remark about his future with Deepika.

;ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone will give me a tight slap: Ranveer Singh’s fears unfounded, emerges as ‘husband of the century’

“2- 3 saalon mein hamare bhi bacche honge! Abhay, Bhaisaab aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na, mujhe bas koi aisi dede toh life set ho jaaye! (In two-three years, we will also have a baby. Abhay, your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. My life will be sorted if I have a baby like her).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

He added, “Main shortlist kar raha hun baby names. Agar aap mind nahi karengay, toh yeh leelun main Shuryaveer Singh! (I am shortlisting baby names. If you don’t mind, can I take Shuryaveer Singh).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The Big Picture will air on Colors TV. The show will start premiering on television from October 16 onwards. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. The audience will also be able to watch the show on Voot.

