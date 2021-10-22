Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan learn belly dancing from Janhvi Kapoor, watch video

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be joining Ranveer Singh on his TV show The Big Picture this weekend. The trio will share some fun moments on the game show. From belly dancing to learning how to wink, they will be doing it all.

In a new promo shared by Colors on Instagram, Ranveer asks Janhvi and Sara to wink. After they fulfil his wish, the Simmba star rates their performance. He says while Janhvi winks with grace, Sara’s wink is mischievous as if she is asking him to loot a bank.

In another video, Janhvi tells Ranveer she learnt belly dancing as she was getting bored at home during the lockdown. Following the revelation, the actor urges her to teach him and Sara some dance moves. The three stars dance on “Nadiyon Paar” as the audience cheered for them.

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will also play games such as Tongue Twister and Hula Hoop, making the episode a fun watch for the audience.

Earlier, Sara had shared photos of herself and Janhvi from the shoot of The Big Picture on social media. Along with the photos, she wrote, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”

Janhvi also posted photos of herself and Sara on her Instagram account with the caption, “girls want girls.”

The Big Picture airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors, Voot and Jio TV.