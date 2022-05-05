Ranveer Singh reveals why he attended Kapil Sharma’s wedding with wife Deepika Padukone, watch video

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Ranveer Singh promoting his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, along with co-star Shalini Pandey. In the promos shared by Sony TV, Ranveer is seen entering the stage all charged up and going on to hug Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil and Ranveer even dance to Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s title song. The comedian also remarks, “Kya energy hai Ranveer pa ji ki. Jab bhi stage mein aate hai das guna energy hojata hai. Kisi ka phone dead hojaye toh Ranveer ke haath mein de do, charge hojayega (What an amazing energy Ranveer always brings on the stage. He can even charge a dead phone by just touching it),” says Kapil, as Ranveer sheepishly smiles.

The audience present in the studio further crack up as Ranveer Singh pulls Kapil Sharma’s leg. As the host asks about Deepika, Archana Puran Singh points out that he should be addressing her as ‘bhabhi’. To this, Ranveer says that he heard Kapil calling his wife ‘Deepu’ several times, and thus when the comedian decided to get married, he told Deepika that the two should attend the wedding. His statement leaves the host embarrassed as Ranveer laughs loudly.

Towards the latter half of the promo, Kapil tests Ranveer’s Gujarati skills by asking him to translate old Bollywood dialogues. Ranveer and Shalini also play a fun guessing game around Gujarati delicacies.

Kiku Sharda too joins in and calls Ranveer ‘Jayesh Babu’, adding that he can never be his brother. Krushna Abhishek, on the other hand, will be seen in his Sapna avatar.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.