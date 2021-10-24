scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 24, 2021
MUST READ

Ranveer Singh reveals he has kept a fast on Karwa Chauth for Deepika Padukone, applies henna

Ranveer Singh will celebrate Karwa Chauth on the latest episode of Colors show The Big Picture.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 24, 2021 8:17:05 pm
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh will talk about Karwa Chauth on The Big Picture (Photos: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh, Colors)

Actors Ranveer Singh will celebrate Karwa Chauth on his new show The Big Picture. In a promo, Ranveer reveals that he is fasting for Deepika Padukone and applies henna too on his hand. The episode promises to be an emotional affair.

In the video, henna is applied to Ranveer’s hand, just the letter ‘D’. Ranveer shows his hand to the audience, and blows a kiss to it, with the song “Aayat” playing in the background. The song is from Ranveer and Deepika’s film Bajirao Mastani.

Also Read |When Ranveer Singh moved in with Deepika Padukone after their wedding: ‘Didn’t want to displace her’

Ranveer Singh recently hosted the media on The Big Picture set, where he talked about his future with wife Deepika Padukone. “I would want a lovely house where my wife, my kids and my family are around. They are playing around joyfully. Everyone is happy and healthy. I don’t know what else to ask other than that I am able to entertain till my last day. This is my life’s big picture,” he said.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in the upcoming sports drama 83, where Ranveer will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika will portray his wife Romi Dev.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 17 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement