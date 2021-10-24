Ranveer Singh reveals he has kept a fast on Karwa Chauth for Deepika Padukone, applies henna

Actors Ranveer Singh will celebrate Karwa Chauth on his new show The Big Picture. In a promo, Ranveer reveals that he is fasting for Deepika Padukone and applies henna too on his hand. The episode promises to be an emotional affair.

In the video, henna is applied to Ranveer’s hand, just the letter ‘D’. Ranveer shows his hand to the audience, and blows a kiss to it, with the song “Aayat” playing in the background. The song is from Ranveer and Deepika’s film Bajirao Mastani.

Ranveer ne manayi Karwachauth ki raat, likh kar Deepika ka naam apne haath💖 Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.#Anytime on voot. #TheBigPicture #RanveerOnColors #TasveerSeTaqdeerTak pic.twitter.com/RLScMu7vtv — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 24, 2021

Ranveer Singh recently hosted the media on The Big Picture set, where he talked about his future with wife Deepika Padukone. “I would want a lovely house where my wife, my kids and my family are around. They are playing around joyfully. Everyone is happy and healthy. I don’t know what else to ask other than that I am able to entertain till my last day. This is my life’s big picture,” he said.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in the upcoming sports drama 83, where Ranveer will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika will portray his wife Romi Dev.