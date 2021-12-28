Ranveer Singh, Govinda groove to ‘UP wala thumka’ on The Big Picture. Watch video

Actor Govinda is all set to grace the upcoming episode of Ranveer Singh-hosted show The Big Picture. In a promo released by Colors, Ranveer and Govinda are seen having a great time as they dance to some of Raja Babu’s famous dance numbers.

The promo was shared with a caption that read, “Dene hum sab ke New Year ko ek happy shuruwaat, #TheBigPicture par aayenge Govinda! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 1st-2nd Jan, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ranveer Singh is presently basking in the success of his latest film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 features Ranveer as Kapil Dev. The film chronicles the real-life story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote in the review, “Some days are unforgettable. 25th June 1983 was not just the day when India won the world cup final for the very first time at Lords: that victory was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and how that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field. The next morning, banner headlines screamed ‘The Cup Is Ours’, and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.