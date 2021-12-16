Ranveer Singh finds a ‘sister’ in The Big Picture contestant, gifts her a bridal lehenga. Watch

The upcoming episode of The Big Picture will see host Ranveer Singh surprising a contestant with a bridal lehenga. Vrushali, a police officer, won the 83 actor’s heart by tying a rakhi on his wrist. In a new promo shared by Colors TV, the contestant performed an aarti and put a traditional teeka on Ranveer, before tying the sacred thread on his wrist.

She also said that she is making this new bond with a lot of hope. Touched by her gesture, the Bollywood star brought out a huge box and gifted her with a designer red lehenga. He said that that if she has called him her ‘brother’, it’s only fair that he gifts the bridal outfit for her wedding.

This is not the first time that Ranveer Singh has made a grand gesture for contestants on the show. In the first episode, after getting to know Karishma Toor’s love for running, the Gully Boy actor had gifted her a pair of sneakers. However, he is not the only one playing Santa on the show, as contestants from across the country bring him tokens of love, which he humbly receives. When a forest officer joined him on the game show recently and presented a T-shirt to him, he wore it through the entire episode.

The Big Picture marks Ranveer Singh’s debut on the small screen. At the launch, he spoke about the game show and said that he has been working hard for it. While he has been doing his homework well, the Band Bajaa Baaraat actor revealed that his wife Deepika Padukone has given him some tips, which he is trying to follow. “Deepika always has constructive criticism for me, which I take very positively. I showed her my mock sessions. She gave me some tips and raised some very good points. I noted those points and imbibed them. I am really grateful that I have a sharp wife as a partner, who enhances my work through her constructive criticism,” he said.

Currently, the couple is traveling across the Middle East to promote their film 83.