Ranveer Singh performs Naagin dance with Mouni Roy, auditions to impress Ekta Kapoor: ‘Don’t need naagins after this’

Television producer Ekta Kapoor will appear on Ranveer Singh’s new game show, The Big Picture, with Naagin actor Mouni Roy. In a promo video for the episode, Ranveer ‘auditioned’ for the role of Nagraj.

The clip began with Ranveer saying, “Madam aayi hai, toh Nagraj ka audition de hi deta hoon main (As she’s here, I might as well audition for the role of Nagraj). The Gully Boy actor then donned a snake crown and danced to Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera, with full zest, as Mouni played the flute. Both Mouni and Ekta hooted as Ranveer continued dancing. At the end of the video, Ekta said, “Iske baad Naagin ke zaroorat nahin padti, Nagraj ke saath kaam karungi (I don’t need a Naagin after this, all I need is a Nagraj).”

Ranveer looked reasonably pleased with himself, as he heard Ekta’s words. Over the years, Ekta Kapoor’s ‘saas-bahu’ serials have given way to the supernatural and the eerie, specifically ‘naagins’. Mouni Roy had played the role in the first Naagin series, with Arjun Bijlani.

The promo’s caption read, “Ranveer ne kiya Nagraaj ka roop dharan The Big Picture par!”

In another promo for the episode, it was disclosed that Ekta had a crush on Ranveer. On hearing this, Ranveer was touched. He said he wanted to do ‘pyaar ka izhaar’ with Ekta, and both of them took to the dance floor. The Big Picture is a visual-based game show, where contestants are asked questions related to a photo. Co-produced by SKTV and Banijay Asia, The Big Picture will air on Colors every weekend at 8 pm.