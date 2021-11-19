scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Ranveer Singh performs Naagin dance with Mouni Roy, auditions to impress Ekta Kapoor: ‘Don’t need naagins after this’

In a promo for the upcoming episode of The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh 'auditioned' for the role of Nagraj to impress Ekta Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 19, 2021 5:32:36 pm
Ranveer SinghEkta Kapoor is the next guest on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture (Photo: Sony)

Television producer Ekta Kapoor will appear on Ranveer Singh’s new game show, The Big Picture, with Naagin actor Mouni Roy. In a promo video for the episode, Ranveer ‘auditioned’ for the role of Nagraj.

The clip began with Ranveer saying, “Madam aayi hai, toh Nagraj ka audition de hi deta hoon main (As she’s here, I might as well audition for the role of Nagraj). The Gully Boy actor then donned a snake crown and danced to Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera, with full zest, as Mouni played the flute. Both Mouni and Ekta hooted as Ranveer continued dancing.  At the end of the video, Ekta said, “Iske baad Naagin ke zaroorat nahin padti, Nagraj ke saath kaam karungi (I don’t need a Naagin after this, all I need is a Nagraj).”

Ranveer looked reasonably pleased with himself, as he heard Ekta’s words. Over the years, Ekta Kapoor’s ‘saas-bahu’ serials have given way to the supernatural and the eerie, specifically ‘naagins’. Mouni Roy had played the role in the first Naagin series, with Arjun Bijlani.

Also Read |Salman Khan to play The Big Picture with Ranveer Singh, gets stuck at 50 lakh question

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The promo’s caption read, “Ranveer ne kiya Nagraaj ka roop dharan The Big Picture par!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In another promo for the episode, it was disclosed that Ekta had a crush on Ranveer. On hearing this, Ranveer was touched. He said he wanted to do ‘pyaar ka izhaar’ with Ekta, and both of them took to the dance floor. The Big Picture is a visual-based game show, where contestants are asked questions related to a photo. Co-produced by SKTV and Banijay Asia, The Big Picture will air on Colors every weekend at 8 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai, taapsee pannu, malaika arora
Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement