The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh dances with Govinda on Raja Babu songs, says ‘Chichi I love you’. Watch promo

Ranveer Singh is a self-confessed Govinda fan. And now he’s set to meet his idol on the upcoming episode of The Big Picture. In a new promo released by Colors on Wednesday, we see how Ranveer will leave no opportunity to dance and enact scenes with Govinda.

In the latest promo, Ranveer is copying Govinda as he dances on the hit song “Aa Aa Eee Oo Oo Ooo” from Raja Babu. The 83 actor also confesses his admiration for the Bollywood icon. Govinda leaves Ranveer asking for more when he recites his popular dialogue from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – “Apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam, hum log ko Anarkali samajh liye ho ka? Kitna nacha rahe ho bey?”

The official social media handles of Colors posted the promo with the caption, “Ranveer aur Govinda ki dance jodi ke saath jhoom uthenge aap bhi! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 1st-2nd Jan, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Colors had shared a video from the New Year’s Day special episode on Tuesday. In the promo, Ranveer and Govinda were seen shaking a leg on the song “UP wala thumka“.

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83. The film is the story of India’s first ever cricket World Cup win in 1983.