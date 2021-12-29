scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh dances with Govinda on Raja Babu songs, says ‘Chichi I love you’. Watch promo

Ranveer Singh will host Govinda in the upcoming New Year’s Day special episode of The Big Picture.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 29, 2021 7:26:00 pm
the big picture govinda episode ranveer singhRanveer Singh hosts The Big Picture on Colors TV. (Photo: Screengrab/Colors)

Ranveer Singh is a self-confessed Govinda fan. And now he’s set to meet his idol on the upcoming episode of The Big Picture. In a new promo released by Colors on Wednesday, we see how Ranveer will leave no opportunity to dance and enact scenes with Govinda.

In the latest promo, Ranveer is copying Govinda as he dances on the hit song “Aa Aa Eee Oo Oo Ooo” from Raja Babu. The 83 actor also confesses his admiration for the Bollywood icon. Govinda leaves Ranveer asking for more when he recites his popular dialogue from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – “Apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam, hum log ko Anarkali samajh liye ho ka? Kitna nacha rahe ho bey?”

Also read |How Govinda went from auditioning for Mahabharat to becoming Bollywood’s king of comedy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The official social media handles of Colors posted the promo with the caption, “Ranveer aur Govinda ki dance jodi ke saath jhoom uthenge aap bhi! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 1st-2nd Jan, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Colors had shared a video from the New Year’s Day special episode on Tuesday. In the promo, Ranveer and Govinda were seen shaking a leg on the song “UP wala thumka“.

Must read |Best and worst Bollywood films of 2021

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83. The film is the story of India’s first ever cricket World Cup win in 1983.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Janhvi Kapoor, 9 celebrity photos
Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Janhvi Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement