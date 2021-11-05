scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
Ranveer Singh calls Rani Mukerji ‘maalkin’ on The Big Picture, watch hilarious video

Actor Ranveer Singh will recreate some popular scenes from Rani Mukerji's films on his TV show The Big Picture. The actress will be promoting her film Bunty Aur Babli 2 on the show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 5, 2021 8:28:08 pm
ranveer singh rani mukerjiRani Mukerji will be promotingBunty Aur Babli 2 on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture.

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi will grace Ranveer Singh’s show The Big Picture to promote their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. On the Colors show, Ranveer will recreate some popular scenes from Rani’s films.

In one of the promos, Ranveer is seen recreating a popular scene of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. He is heard saying, “I love you,” adding SRK’s dialogue with a twist, “Ek mard ka sar sirf teen auraton ke saamne jhukta hai, ek maa ke saamne, ek durga ma ke saamne aur ek maalkin ke saamne,” referring to Rani as his boss since she is the wife of Aditya Chopra, Chairman of Yash Raj Films.

Also read |What Rani Mukerji said about husband Aditya Chopra: ‘Getting married to a filmmaker changed me’

 

Ranveer made his Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj Films production Band Baaja Baraat. Since then, he has collaborated with the production company several times.

On The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh will also be seen dancing with Rani Mukerji on the song “Koi Mil Gaya” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Saif Ali Khan will be in awe of Rani as she aces her steps. Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, “Ranveer aur Rani ne kiya recreate “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” ke haseen pal The Big Picture par! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 6th-7th Nov, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Also read |Ranveer Singh shows off his chiselled physique, takes a dig at nepotism: ‘Nobody handed me nothing’

Bunty Aur Babli 2, also starring Sharvari, Pankaj Tripathi, Asrani and Yashpal Sharma, is scheduled to release in cinema halls on November 19.

