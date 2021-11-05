Ranveer Singh calls Rani Mukerji ‘maalkin’ on The Big Picture, watch hilarious video

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi will grace Ranveer Singh’s show The Big Picture to promote their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. On the Colors show, Ranveer will recreate some popular scenes from Rani’s films.

In one of the promos, Ranveer is seen recreating a popular scene of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. He is heard saying, “I love you,” adding SRK’s dialogue with a twist, “Ek mard ka sar sirf teen auraton ke saamne jhukta hai, ek maa ke saamne, ek durga ma ke saamne aur ek maalkin ke saamne,” referring to Rani as his boss since she is the wife of Aditya Chopra, Chairman of Yash Raj Films.

Ranveer made his Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj Films production Band Baaja Baraat. Since then, he has collaborated with the production company several times.

On The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh will also be seen dancing with Rani Mukerji on the song “Koi Mil Gaya” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Saif Ali Khan will be in awe of Rani as she aces her steps. Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, “Ranveer aur Rani ne kiya recreate “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” ke haseen pal The Big Picture par! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 6th-7th Nov, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2, also starring Sharvari, Pankaj Tripathi, Asrani and Yashpal Sharma, is scheduled to release in cinema halls on November 19.