Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt promote Gully Boy on ‘Funny Boy’ Kapil Sharma’s show

Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, and fans cannot stop sharing videos and photos from the sets of the show.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt promote Gully Boy on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In one of the videos, we see Ranveer and Alia rapping popular track “Apna Time Aayega”. Adding fun to their performance is Kapil who in his trademark style adds his own lyrics to the song, leaving Alia in splits.

The other video has fans of Kapil holding banners with the text, “Funny Boy Kapil Sharma. Apna Show Aagaya”. The audience showers the comedian with immense love and Alia and Ranveer join them. Showing the banner to the television audience, Alia jokes, “This year it will be Gully Boy and next year Zoya Akhtar will release Funny Boy starring Kapil Sharma.”

Ranveer Singh with the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Source: Ranveerians Worldwide/Twitter)
Ranveer Singh shared this photo with his Gully Boy co-actor Alia Bhatt from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt had a great time promoting Gully Boy on Kapil Sharma’s show. (Source: Alia Bhatt FC/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh also shared a few photos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on his Instagram account. One of the photos features the actor doing hip-hop with other dancers. The actor was recently seen on the comedy show to promote his masala entertainer Simmba. Then, he left the audience rolling in laughter as he pulled Kapil’s leg by calling him Deepika Padukone’s brother.

The episode featuring Alia and Ranveer will air on Sony this weekend. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14.

