Ranu Mandol records second song with Himesh Reshammiya

After the success of her first Bollywood song “Teri Meri Kahani”, internet sensation Ranu Mandol has recorded her second song with Himesh Reshammiya. She has crooned “Aadat” for Himesh’s upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

The music composer took to his Instagram account to share the teaser of the song. Along with it, he wrote, “After the epic blockbuster track Teri Meri Kahani, Recorded another track Aadat from happy hardy and heer in the divine voice of Ranu mandol, here’s the glimpse of the song , the alaap and voice over is the theme of happy hardy and heer, thanks for all your love and support.”

Himesh Reshammiya had earlier expressed his fondness for Mandol’s “divine voice”. He had said, “I found Ranu ji’s voice very divine on Superstar Singer. We’ve done the recording today. Her rendition of Teri Meri Kahani is beautiful. Hearing Ranu ji’s voice, people will be left spellbound.”

Ranu Mandol is being showered with a lot of love ever since a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma” went viral. Expressing her happiness, she has told indianexpress.com, “This was the first time that someone trained me. I dont know the technicalities of singing. Himesh ji treated me like a family member and gave me my life’s biggest opportunity. I cannot thank God enough for making me live a dream. I come from a broken family and have never seen so much love. And now that people are showering me with so much love, I could not be happier. Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would get a chance to be on such a big platform, or even sing in a Bollywood movie.”

Mandol hails from Ranaghat in West Bengal. She was spotted by Atindra Chakraborty, a 26-year old engineer, at the Ranaghat railway station. Chakraborty shot her video which he posted on the internet on July 23. Within a few days, the video went viral with 2.5 million views and over 50k likes.