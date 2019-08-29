Ranu Mandol: Cannot thank God enough for making me live a dream

Ranu Mandol is no more a face in the crowd. The viral singing sensation recently recorded the song “Teri meri kahani” for Himesh Reshammiya’s next film Happy Hardy and Heer. Ranu was spotted at a railway station singing a melodious track. And soon enough, the video went viral, making her an internet sensation. An NGO gave Ranu a makeover, and recently she was invited by Superstar Singer, where she got a chance to perform on stage. Impressed by her voice, judge Himesh immediately offered her a song in his next project.

Advertising

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Ranu shared, “This was the first time that someone trained me. I dont know the technicalities of singing. Himesh ji treated me like a family member and gave me my life’s biggest opportunity. I cannot thank God enough for making me live a dream. I come from a broken family and have never seen so much love. And now that people are showering me with so much love, I could not be happier. Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would get a chance to be on such a big platform, or even sing in a Bollywood movie.”

The viral sensation further shared that she has never been trained and she got inclined towards music after hearing popular singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Anuradha Paudwal. “I was never taught music. I have grown up hearing songs on cassettes. It’s God’s most precious gift to me. Lata ji is like God. All her songs are so melodious. I have also loved Anuradha ji’s voice in the film Hero and all her bhakti songs. I have even heard Mukesh ji, Rafi ji and Shamol Mukherjee. While Asha Bhosle is also an inspiration, I don’t think all her songs suit me. So I pick songs according to my voice and avoid singing sexy songs,” she shared.

Atindra Chakraborty, who uploaded the video that made Ranu Mandol a viral star, shared how he met her at Ranaghat railway station about a month back. “I was having tea at a stall when I saw her sitting there humming songs. Her remarkable voice touched my heart and I offered her some tea and biscuits. I then asked her if she can sing another song and that’s when she sang “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai”. I never knew it would go viral. I just uploaded it on Facebook asking people if they can help her whenever they meet her at the station. And the rest as you know is history.”

Advertising

The engineering student further shared that an NGO has provided accommodation for Ranu, and he, along with few others are working towards giving her a better lifestyle. Chakraborty also shared that he has been getting calls not just from all across India but also different countries. People want to either help Ranu or provide her with some opportunities. Ranu, who doesn’t have a mobile phone, is being aided by Chakraborty, and he even travels along with her.

Also Read | Ranu Mandol: Here’s everything you need to know about the Teri Meri Kahani singer

When asked how is Ranu Mandol enjoying the fame, he said, “She is over the moon. The person who did not even have a house is getting to stay at 5-star hotels. She did not even have proper food, and waiters at the Mumbai hotel were at her command the whole day, asking her what she wants to eat. Even from where I see, it looks like a dream. I wonder what is going in her mind. But all I know is that she hasn’t stopped smiling.”