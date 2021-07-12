Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka welcome their second child, a son

MTV star Rannvijay Singha has been blessed with a baby boy. He has been married to Prianka Vohra for six years, and the couple already has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat.

Sharing the happy news, the Roadies fame actor shared a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He captioned the post with the prayers, “#satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑.”

Rannvijay’s post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages by his friends and colleagues in the industry. His Roadies team member Nikhil Chinapa wrote, “Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love ❤️ for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family.” Gangleader Neha Dhupia also posted, “Yayyy!!!!! Best news ever ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ congratulations Rann, Pri and Kai …” Others like Prince Narula, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Gauahar Khan, and Dishank Arora also congratulated the happy parents.

Rannvijay and Prianka met through common friends, and after a brief period of dating, tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Kenya in 2015. Earlier this year in March, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Sharing a photo with his wife and daughter, Rannvijay wrote on Instagram, “Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑 @priankasingha @singhakainaat.”

Prianka too shared a video of herself with daughter Kainaat. She captioned the video, “Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you ❤️😉😋 @rannvijaysingha .. Can’t wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru 🙏🏻🌑🧿”.

Prianka’s family is based in London and she had been staying there since the pandemic hit. Rannvijay, who is currently seen in Splitsvilla X3 with Sunny Leone, keeps shuffling between the two countries, balancing work and family time.

In an earlier interview, Rannvijay had claimed that fatherhood has made him more responsible, “My daughter brings out the best in me and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her.”