Rannvijay Singha on Shark Tank moment when he offered MBA course to an IIT PhD scholar: ‘Value of extra degree…’

Sony TV’s reality show, Shark Tank India has led to a meme-fest on social media. Not just the seven ‘sharks’, its host Rannvijay Singha has also become a subject of many such memes going viral on the internet. In one such meme, the anchor-actor is being made fun of for offering an UpGrad MBA course to a pitcher who already holds a PhD degree from IIT and is an engineer.

Rannvijay, while agreeing that the meme was funny, said the value of an extra degree or education can only be understood by some who is well-educated. He added he is happy that memes are being made on him and Shark Tank India as according to him, “memes are the best thing that can happen to a new show”.

After hosting Splitsvilla and Roadies, he has learnt that when people make fun of you, it means you are being noticed. “When a meme is made on you it means you are doing something which is getting noticed and you are current,” Rannvijay told The Times of India.

Also, the actor is happy that all these memes are keeping him “current”, giving him an opportunity to be interviewed and express himself. He believes that once people start taking jokes on themselves, they can lead a peaceful life.

The first season of Shark Tank India became a huge success. It had many young entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to owners of established businesses and asking for investment from them. Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (BoAt), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) were the seven ‘sharks’ who judged the business ideas and invested their money into them.