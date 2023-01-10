scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Rannvijay Singha says he didn’t have ‘much to do’ in Shark Tank India, was told ‘there is no space to accommodate you’

Rannvijay Singha has spoken about why he chose not to return for the second season of Shark Tank India. He was the first high-profile season one figure to drop out.

Rannvijay Singha did not return for Shark Tank India.

Before Ashneer Grover, there was Rannvijay Singha. The popular television presenter hosted the hit first season of Shark Tank India, but was the first high-profile name to announce that he won’t be returning for season two. Eventually, even the fan-favourite Ashneer decided against returning.

But while the former ‘shark’ has remained vague about the reasons behind his exit, he has hinted at disagreements about his contribution to the show’s success. Rannvijay, on the other hand, told Hindustan Times in a new interview that he simply didn’t have much to do on the show.

Also read |Ashneer Grover hosts Rannvijay Singha at his home, fans say ‘Roadies judges next season’

He said, “I loved the concept of the show where young entrepreneurs talking only about business and the psychology around the sharks and why somebody would invest in them. But eventually, as a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realised that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show.”

Rannvijay added, “Even during the edits of the first season, they were like there is no space [to accommodate your portions]. It was more of a mutual decision. Now, the production does not just do one show. There will be more things happening.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

He said that for nearly 20 years, he was synonymous with MTV reality shows. His association with the channel was so deep-rooted, he said, that he would be overlooked for other jobs, because people would think that he’d never want to leave. Shark Tank India returned for a second season last week.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 12:03 IST
Next Story

Education ministry invites applications for new director of IIT Guwahati

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close