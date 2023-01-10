Rannvijay Singha says he didn’t have ‘much to do’ in Shark Tank India, was told ‘there is no space to accommodate you’

Before Ashneer Grover, there was Rannvijay Singha. The popular television presenter hosted the hit first season of Shark Tank India, but was the first high-profile name to announce that he won’t be returning for season two. Eventually, even the fan-favourite Ashneer decided against returning.

But while the former ‘shark’ has remained vague about the reasons behind his exit, he has hinted at disagreements about his contribution to the show’s success. Rannvijay, on the other hand, told Hindustan Times in a new interview that he simply didn’t have much to do on the show.

He said, “I loved the concept of the show where young entrepreneurs talking only about business and the psychology around the sharks and why somebody would invest in them. But eventually, as a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realised that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show.”

Rannvijay added, “Even during the edits of the first season, they were like there is no space [to accommodate your portions]. It was more of a mutual decision. Now, the production does not just do one show. There will be more things happening.”

He said that for nearly 20 years, he was synonymous with MTV reality shows. His association with the channel was so deep-rooted, he said, that he would be overlooked for other jobs, because people would think that he’d never want to leave. Shark Tank India returned for a second season last week.