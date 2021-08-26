scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

Rannvijay Singha recreates The Lion King moment with his son Jahaanvir, watch video

Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha welcomed a baby boy in July this year. They have a four-year-old daughter Kainaat Singha.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 26, 2021 4:36:58 pm
Rannvijay Singha recreates The Lion King Simba moment with his newborn son Jahaanvir, watch all their photos, videos togetherRannvijay and his wife Prianka Singha have named their son Jahaanvir Singh Singha. (Photo: Rannvijay Singha/Instagram)

MTV host and actor Rannvijay Singha took to his Instagram account to share a video with his newborn son Jahaanvir Singh Singha, who was born in July this year.

In the video, Rannvijay recreates The Lion King moment with his little one by carrying him, similar to the way the lion cub Simba is held by Rafiki in the popular animated film. The Lion King’s “Circle of Life” song plays in the background.

Rannvijay shared the Instagram reel with the caption, “#circleoflife #myworld #merajahaan @jahaanvirsingha #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

The video received much love from his fans, who flooded the post with hearts.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Rannvijay and his wife Prianka Singha welcomed a baby boy in July this year. The couple, who met through common friends, tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Kenya in 2015 after a brief period of dating. Their daughter, Kainaat, is now four years old.

Rannvijay and Prianka often share several photos and videos with their little ones.

See all photos and videos of Rannvijay Singha’s son:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prianka Singha (@priankasingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prianka Singha (@priankasingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prianka Singha (@priankasingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prianka Singha (@priankasingha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kainaat Singha (@singhakainaat)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kainaat Singha (@singhakainaat)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we saw a photo of Kainaat holding her baby brother in her lap. The two are twinning in yellow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kainaat Singha (@singhakainaat)

In an earlier interview, Rannvijay had claimed that fatherhood has made him more responsible, “My daughter brings out the best in me and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her.”

On the work front, Rannvijay is hosting MTV’s couple reality show Splitsvilla with Sunny Leone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rhea Kapoor shares new photos from her 'best reception ever'
Rhea Kapoor shares new photos from her ‘best reception ever’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement