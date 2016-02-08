Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Karan Kundra pray for ‘Roadies X4’ accident victims

Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha and Karan Kundra, who will be seen judging the upcoming stunt reality show “MTV Roadies X4”, have urged fans to pray for the 12 crew members who got injured in an accident in Darjeeling. Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha and Karan Kundra, who will be seen judging the upcoming stunt reality show “MTV Roadies X4”, have urged fans to pray for the 12 crew members who got injured in an accident in Darjeeling.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha and Karan Kundra, who will be seen judging the upcoming stunt reality show “MTV Roadies X4”, have urged fans to pray for the 12 crew members who got injured in an accident in Darjeeling.

The accident took place at the Pesok View Point here on Saturday (Febuary 6) morning and left a total of 12 crew members injured.

“Sadly, some crew members on ‘MTV Roadies’ met with an accident. Thanks for your concern guys, please pray for everyone’s speedy recovery,” Neha, who has replaced actress Esha Deol on the show, posted on Twitter on Sunday (Febuary 7).

“Everything is under control now and in the true Roadie spirit, we set back on our journey. Your concern means a lot to all of us,” she added.

Rannvijay, who has been a part of the show since its first edition, tweeted: “Thanks for your wishes and prayers, we all are praying for our brothers who are injured, please keep praying for their speedy recovery.”

Similar were the thoughts of Karan, who wrote: “Thank you for your love and concern, some of us are safe and some are not. Please pray for them.”

Apart from them, “Bigg Boss Nau” winner Prince Narula, who also won the 12th season of “MTV Roadies” will be seen as the fourth judge.

