Rannvijay Singha is excited about ‘brother’ Sonu Sood hosting Roadies, says no one better than him to host the show

Rannvijay Singha, who has been a part of Roadies for 18 years, will not feature in the upcoming season of the adventure reality show, owing to prior commitments. In a recent interview, Rannvijay asserted that there was no internal rift between him and the production house, adding that he would be emotional as this would be the first time that he would not be present on the show.

Speaking to ET Times, Rannvijay said that he has been a part of Roadies since the beginning, and that he has been the only ‘consistent’ person on the show. He also added that apart from Roadies, he has worked on 14-15 shows with the channel. He explained that due to Covid-19 variants, dates and shooting in South Africa, he would not be able to feature in the current edition and emphasised that there is ‘no masala’.

Rannvijay Singha also asserted that when he did Roadies at first, no one knew what it was. “What Roadies has become is because I’ve been part of it. Of course, it is like my baby,” he said, adding that he feels a stronger connection to the show than any other fan or employee. He said that there is no change in the relationship between him and the channel. Emphasising that no one is ‘indispensable’, Rannvijay said that he doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder and that anything could happen. He also expressed his excitement about Sonu Sood hosting the show, saying that the two of them are ‘very close’. Rannvijay added that Sonu is like an ‘elder brother’ to him.

Hosted by Sonu Sood, the upcoming season of Roadies, which will be shot in South Africa, will go on floors on February 14.