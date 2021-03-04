Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha expecting their second child

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha are expecting their second child. The two are already parents to a daughter named Kainaat.

Rannvijay took to Instagram and shared a photo with his wife, who looks visibly pregnant, and daughter. While sharing the photo, he made the announcement, “Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑 @priankasingha @singhakainaat.”

Prianka also shared a video of herself with daughter Kainaat. She captioned the video, “Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you ❤️😉😋 @rannvijaysingha .. Can’t wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru 🙏🏻🌑🧿”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

Rannvijay and Prianka met through common friends and had to convince their families that they were made for each other. They tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Kenya and welcomed their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.

Rannvijay claims that fatherhood has made him more responsible. In an earlier interview, he had said, “My daughter brings out the best in me and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her.”

On the work front, Rannvijay will soon be seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla X3 along with Sunny Leone.