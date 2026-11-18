On Monday, Raghu Ram returned to Roadies after 12 years. Raghu and his brother Rajiv Lakshman had quit the show, citing production interference. Now, as he joins Rannvijay Singha and others in the latest season of Roadies, titled Roadies Rebirth, Raghu also has some special powers in the game. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Rannvijay explained how they managed to bring Raghu back. He also spoke about his journey with Roadies and the fame he gained through the show.

Rannvijay Singha has been associated with Roadies for 20 years. Talking about the show’s evolution, Rannvijay shared, “The DNA of Roadies is ever-changing. That is why it’s survived for so long. It’s not the same show that you saw in 2003 when I was there. There were only 7 Roadies. Then we changed it to 13 people, then we changed it to gangs. The one common thread is the fact that it keeps evolving every 4 – 5 years. What’s really changed is the way the contestants are prepared. In the last few years, I’ve seen that the level of the contestants is interesting. They were also born in a time when their parents were watching reality TV. When I went for Roadies in 2003, I had never seen a reality show, not one. So there was a different kind of freshness to those first few years, where it was jaw-dropping when a twist would happen. Now, these kids who are coming, they’re really prepared.”

Also Read: Raghu Ram returns to Roadies after quitting over producer interference: ‘This is my rebirth’

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Rannvijay also spoke about his involvement in the show and said, “On the call sheet, you won’t see me as the producer on the show. But most decisions, they check with me. So, I’m part of the consult. I am like a creative director. Every day, everything is consulted. I hosted Roadies 2 to 8. After 7 years of that, I realised that I have the chops to be one of the judges; I’ve also gotten older. I became a gang leader and won. And now I’m the host. I have more experience than anybody else in the crew. This is the longest-running reality show in this country. The budget that it’s made in and the ROI on this is unbelievable. It’s the highest in the world. There are other shows that rate way higher, but they’re made with more money. In Roadies 4, we had some crazy ratings, but our budget was equal to one episode of one show.”

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Rannvijay Singha on Raghu Ram’s return to Roadies

As Raghu Ram returns to Roadies after 12 years, Rannvijay Singha shared the role he played in bringing him back. Rannvijay said, “There are no big decisions that will happen here without me being on it. Even if it’s an idea first, I’ll have to be part of it. This is not the first time that we tried to get Raghu back. We tried last year in Roadies Double Cross also. I tried after the gangs were started, when I was a gang leader. When I came back, we tried to have the gang leaders, Raghu and me, try to do something. But I think it not happening at that time really worked for us this year.”

He further added, “Only once somebody is away for a long time, you realise how much people missed him. I’ve been in touch with him; we’re brothers. The idea to bring him back now was that there are six celebrities already. I’m here. What will Raghu do? Until we cracked it the right way, until it didn’t evolve again, there was no place for him. We discussed this so many times; the impact had to be big. It’s not like Ace. So this year we got that opportunity because of Roadies Rebirth. We were trying to change things. You’ll really enjoy him being back. He doesn’t have to change for today’s times.”

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Talking about Raghu walking out of the show back in 2014, Rannvijay said, “When he left, I wasn’t part of that decision. It was his personal decision. Him, his brother, whatever was happening with MTV. By then, I was doing movies, other shows, so I disconnected. And I have a lot of things to do. When you are doing so many things, another person’s life, what his decisions are, is none of your business. And I felt that, as a creative person who had made something, he had much more to contribute. Because he became such a phenomenon on screen, his real expertise was off screen. Only if he got away from it, you would realise that he’s so much more.”

“He made some big shows; he’s done so many other things. It’s like he never left. We got lucky this season, and all of us, including him, are happy to be back. And he’s like, ‘If you weren’t here, I wouldn’t be back.’ I also came back last year after two seasons. So all of it kind of worked out,” the reality TV star concluded.

About Roadies Rebirth

The latest season of Roadies features six gang leaders, with Rannvijay Singha overseeing the proceedings. The gang leaders are divided into two teams: OGs and NewGs. The OGs on the show are Nikhil Chinappa, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula. The NewGs feature Abhishek Malhan, Bani J, and Baseer Ali. Raghu Ram plays the ruler of hell, and he will have some special powers.

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Roadies Rebirth begins on November 27. It will stream on JioHotstar and Netflix India at 7 pm every Friday and Saturday.