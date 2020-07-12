Sarbjit actor Ranjan Sehgal passes away at 36

Ranjan Sehgal was 36. (Photo: Ranjan Sehgal/Facebook) Ranjan Sehgal was 36. (Photo: Ranjan Sehgal/Facebook)

Actor Ranjan Sehgal, who predominantly featured in Punjabi TV shows and acted in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Sarbjit, has passed away, following multiple organ failure. He was 36.

The actor, who was also seen on episodes of Hindi crime shows like Crime Patrol and Saavdhan India, breathed his last on July 11 in Chandigarh, confirmed producer-friend Om Doliya to indianexpress.com.

“It’s a huge shock for all of us. Just a day before, we had a conversation regarding an upcoming show on Zee Punjabi. He was quite happy with the role. I never saw this coming. I had known him for ten years,” Doliya said.

Ranjan Sehgal was cremated earlier today. He is survived by his mother, elder brother and sisters.

Ranjan Sehgal began his career with Punjabi theatre and later moved to Mumbai to pursue acting dreams in Hindi cinema. In the beginning, he was seen playing supporting roles on Crime Patrol, Saavdhan India and Rishta.com, and gradually moved to essaying bigger parts in Color’s Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Tum Dena Saath Mera and Gustakh Dil. His work in Punjabi cinema includes Yaaran Da Katchup, Aatishbaazi Ishq and Mahi NRI.

