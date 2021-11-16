scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan dance to K3G’s Shava Shava on KBC 13

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharavari will feature on the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to promote their film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 16, 2021 3:24:42 pm
Rani MukerjiRani Mukerji, Sharvari, Siddhant Chaturvedi are the next guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (Photo: PR Handout)

Actors Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan along with their Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-stars Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi will feature in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actors will be the guests of the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode. Apart from playing the game with their host Amitabh Bachchan, they will also share personal anecdotes from their experience of working in the industry.  In a new promo for the show, Saif and Rani will dance to their romantic song Hum Tum from their 2004 hit.

From opening up about their journey into Bollywood, to dancing on ‘UP Hile, Patna Hile’, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari were true livewires on the show. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, meanwhile, spoke about their love for Kolkata, and their fondness for Bengali dishes. Apart from this, Saif and Rani will also share their experience of working together after 12 years. Amitabh Bachchan will play a fun game called ‘Poll Khol Ke Bol’ with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Also Read |Saif Ali Khan is worried he’ll ‘have more babies’ if he stays home, so he looks at a JCB digging road

What viewers might enjoy the most is, Amitabh Bachchan dancing along with Rani, Saif, Siddhant and Sharvari to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s hit song ‘Shava Shava’.

The cast will donate the proceeds from the winning amount to The Bandra Holy Family Hospital for their NICU department so that they can get new equipment to take care of the premature babies.

