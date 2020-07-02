scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 02, 2020
Rani Chatterjee opens up about being harassed, says ‘want to die by suicide’

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee claims the reason for her distress is a man who has been harassing her on Facebook for quite some time.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 3:37:17 pm
Rani Chetterjee, depression Actor Rabi Chatterjee says she has been under immense mental stress. (Photo: Rani Chatterjee/Instagram)

Actor Rani Chatterjee, last seen in popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, has opened up about her battle with depression. She claims the reason for her distress is a man who has been harassing her on Facebook for quite some time.

In a recent social media post, Rani, who has worked in a few Bhojpuri films, wrote, “I am disturbed. Though I keep promoting a positive attitude towards life, I cannot handle it anymore. This man has been writing such vulgar things about me on Facebook for years, and I have been ignoring it all. He body shames me and calls me names. People have advised me to ignore it. But I cannot ignore it now.”

Further, Rani Chatterjee shared how she has been under immense mental stress. Addressing her note to Mumbai Police, the actor said if she takes any extreme step, a man called Dhananjai Singh would be responsible for it.

The actor has also complained to cyber cell, but she says since the man who writes ill about her on Facebook never mentions her name, no action can be taken against him.

“I am disappointed. I have no more strength to deal with it. I have been battling with depression and want to die by suicide,” concluded Rani. She also shared a few screenshots of the man’s comments.

