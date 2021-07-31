‘Raj Kapoor knew a lot about the world, especially about cinema’: Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor will get candid on Indian Idol 12. He will talk about Raj Kapoor, Taimur and others. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Randhir Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join the sets of singing-reality show Indian Idol season 12. On the show, Randhir got candid about his relationship with his children Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, his grandchild Taimur Ali Khan and much more.

In a video shared on Sony TV’s Instagram account, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan can be seen playing a game with Randhir Kapoor.

Aditya showed pictures of Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and asked who among the five is the most talkative one. In response to Aditya’s question, Randhir answered, “I think Raj Kapoor sahab because he had a lot to say. He was also intelligent. He knew a lot about the world, especially about the world of cinema.” When the host asked who is the quietest one, Randhir quipped, “Me!” which left the judges and contestants in splits.

In the same video, Randhir received a pleasant surprise from the team of Indian Idol and his grandchild Taimur. The makers gifted him a hand-made card by Taimur, the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The lovely greeting card had, “I love you, Nana. Take care” written over it. Touched by the gesture, Randhir thanked the Indian Idol team and said he will directly head to meet Taimur after the shoot. Talking further about his relationship with his grandkids, he added, “Kehte hai na, asal se zyada sood pasand hai. Just like every grandparent loves their grandkids more, similarly, I too love my grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. They are my special grandkids.”

Indian Idol 12 is set to air its grand finale on August 15, with Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble battling it out to win the trophy. The season is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar.