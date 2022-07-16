Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor remember Rishi Kapoor with his signature dance moves on Dance Deewane Juniors. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has been actively promoting his upcoming film Shamshera and in an upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, Ranbir shook to a leg with his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and the two danced on some of Rishi Kapoor’s most popular songs. From Dard-E-Dil-Dard-E-Jigar to Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun, the duo put out an entertaining performance on the stage of the Colors TV show.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Rishi ji ki yaad mein Ranbir aur Neetu ji ne kiya perform. Unki performance ne bana diya Semi Finale ka mahaul aur bhi sunehra.”

The video also features Vaani Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji cheering for the mother-son duo.

Ranbir and Vaani are currently busy promoting their upcoming movie Shamshera. In the film, Ranbir will be seen essaying a double role. The film which is helmed by Karan Malhotra will also feature Sanjay Dutt as the villain. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22.

In a recent chat, Ranbir shared that he wants to take risks with the kinds of films that he chooses. he said, “If you really want to hit it big in life, you really want to make a difference then you have to take that risk. If you don’t take that risk, you can find success in something, but to really get success, you have to take the risk.”

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in the movie Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film will hit the theaters on September 9, 2022.