Ranbir Kapoor grimaces as mom Neetu Kapoor gets his Shamshera dialogue wrong: ‘Kuch bhi’. Watch video

Neetu Kapoor-judged Dance Deewane Juniors is set to air its finale this weekend. Ranbir Kapoor will join his mother for the big day to promote his film Shamshera. On Wednesday, the mother-son duo shot for the episode together and also interacted with the paparazzi on the set. In the video, now going viral, the actors hug and kiss each other. Neetu is also seen teasing the cameraman that finally their wish to see her with Ranbir has come true.

“Ab khush? Teen mahine se dimag kha rahe ho (Are you guys happy? You have been after me since the last three months),” she teases the paps. They in return ask her to mouth Shamshera’s dialogue. As she starts on a wrong note, Ranbir laughs saying, “Kuch bhi”. The senior actor corrects herself and as she is about to redo the dialogues, the cameramen make too much noise leaving her irritated. Ranbir and Neetu then start walking toward the set after they posed for more pictures. The paps continue to follow them shouting ‘papa ban gaye‘.

Ranbir Kapoor recently mentioned how his mother inspired him in life. While shooting for a fun promotional video, the actor was asked about the most influential person in his life, he answered, “My awesome mother.”

This month, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also announced that they would be expecting their first child. Speaking to Mumbai journalists at the YRF Studio, he said that he wasn’t ‘prepared’ to be a father yet. “I always wanted children, me and Alia have been talking about children ever since we met. We want to have lots of children in life, how much ever we can afford. She is back tonight, I am going to see her after two months, so we have lots of talking and planning (to do). We’ve been on the phone every day, dreaming about the future, what it’s going to be like. But till the day it happens, I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I am so excited,’ shared Ranbir.

Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, will release on July 22.