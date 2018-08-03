Rana Daggubati joins NTR biopic

Rana Daggubati will star in upcoming biopic NTR. Rana Daggubati will star in upcoming biopic NTR.

After months of speculation, actor Rana Daggubati on Friday officially announced that he will star in upcoming biopic NTR. “Coming together to tell you a story of an incredible human phenomenon called “N.T.RamaRao”(sic),” the Baahubali star wrote on his Twitter page along with a picture of himself with director Krish and film’s protagonist Balakrishna.

Rana is said to be playing the role of NTR’s son-in-law N. Chandrababu Naidu. He is the latest addition to an already star-studded cast, which also boasts of Bollywood star Vidya Balan and Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta.

While Vidya will be essaying the role of NT Rama Rao’s wife Basavatarakam, Jisshu will be seen as filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad, who launched NTR in films in 1949 with Mana Desam.

Earlier this year, the film was launched in a grand event in Hyderabad, which was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who also gave the clap for muhurat shot. While director Teja was earlier announced to co-write and direct the biopic, he opted out of the project after the initial hype citing “creative differences”.

After much deliberation, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, was roped in to helm the film. He has already directed Balakrishna in Gautamiputra Satakarni.

On the career front, Rana Daggubati presently has a slew of films in the pipeline. Rana was shooting for a period drama titled 1945, which is set in the backdrop of pre-partition India. His Telugu-Hindu film Haathi Mere Saathi is also in production. He will make his Malayalam debut with period drama Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma: The King of Travancore.

According to reports, he will play asura king in big-budget film Hiranyakasyapa. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

