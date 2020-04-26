Ramsay Brothers’ Zee Horror Show to return amid lockdown

Zee Horror Show is all set to make a comeback on the small screen. Zee Horror Show is all set to make a comeback on the small screen.

Popular horror series Zee Horror Show is all set to return on the small screen amid the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

Zee TV will re-air Zee Horror Show from April 27. It will air Monday-Friday at 11:30 pm. Produced by Tulsi and Shyam Ramsay, the Zee Horror Show first aired in 1993. It ran for nine years.

Zee TV is also bringing back Akbar Birbal, which will air Monday-Saturday at 1 pm.

“During periods of stress across the world, Zee TV aims at providing its viewers with content that helps them escape the stress and monotony, transporting them back to happier times. So, to enhance their family TV-viewing experience, we are bringing back shows that they have all grown up loving over the years. In fact, over the past few years, we have received umpteen requests to bring back certain shows that viewers had particularly enjoyed.

“Zee Horror Show is one such show that people have eagerly looked forward to seeing again. Akbar Birbal, with its witty, light-hearted narrative and life lessons, will also provide a great start to your day. These shows are a part of our constant endeavour to provide the audience with a wide variety of content to choose from and enjoy during this extended period of nationwide lockdown,” Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle said in a statement.

