Sita was a ‘single mother’, says Dipika Chikhlia: ‘Should have constantly corrected Ram’

Decades before producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari came up with their adaptation of Ramayana and cast Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita, the role was associated with Dipika Chikhlia. Dipika played OG Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and to date, she continues to get a lot of love from the audience for her portrayal of the holy figure. In a recent interview to SheThePeople, Dipika said that Sita is a “good role model” for women even in 2026 and mentioned that she was the “first single mother.” She also said that, in her opinion, Sita should have been more vocal in her relationship with Rama and said that if there was constant intervention, their relationship wouldn’t have ended in this fashion.

‘Sita always knew what she wanted to do’

In a chat with SheThePeople TV, Dipika was asked if Sita was a “good role model” and instantly agreed with the statement. She added, “I always said that just because she never spoke much, people felt that she was not a strong woman. Just because you don’t talk a lot doesn’t mean you are not strong. Just because you are not loud does not mean you are not strong. She always put her point across. She always knew what she wanted to do.”

Dipika said that Sita put her foot down and decided that she would go to vanvas with Rama, even though her father, Janak, and father-in-law Dashrath suggested that she must go back to her parents’ home. She spent 14 years in vanvas with Rama and Lakshmana. However, she refused to call it a sacrifice as that was Sita’s decision and something she wanted to do.

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As per the Ramayana, Ram was ordered to be in exile for 14 years by his father Dashrath. His wife Sita and brother Lakshman volunteered to go with him.

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‘Sita was a single mother’

Dipika then said that Sita was a “single mother” and added, “The first single mother… So I think she is a very strong woman, very relevant in today’s time.” As per the text, after Sita and Ram’s return to Ayodhya, the locals living in the city started questioning Sita’s loyalty towards Rama as she was held hostage in Lanka, and was away from him. Rama, who is then the king of Ayodhya and Maryada Purshottam, decided that Sita must live in the Sage Valmiki’s ashram. This is where Sita gave birth to Rama’s twin sons Luv and Kush, and brought them up all by herself.

‘Sita told Ram I can’t live with you’

In the same chat, Dipika was also asked how she would have wanted Sita to speak up, as it was not always done in the TV adaptation of Ramayan. Dipika said that “there weren’t enough dialogues” and by dialogues, she specified that there wasn’t much conversation between Ram and Sita as husband and wife.

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“There weren’t enough dialogues. Sita ji would just understand everything. I think, ‘Why?’ Sometimes you need to talk and prove your point. I feel it’s very important to stand up,” she said.

Dipika recalled that Sita only stood up when she told Ram that she could not live with Ram anymore, and told him that he must take care of his children. “She stood up when she said, ‘This is all that has happened with Luv and Kush, and she tells Ram that I can’t live with you, you look after your children, and I will become one with the Earth’, and then she has a big monologue. But I feel that if you had constantly corrected your husband that ‘I am here and I am looking after the children…’ Sometimes, you need a constant check. If there was an intervention, then I feel they wouldn’t have gotten to that place,” she said.

As per some texts, Ram is alerted about the public’s mistrust in Sita after he is walking around in Ayodhya in disguise. He hears a dhobi (laundry man) argue with his wife and say that he won’t accept her since she spent a night away from this house. He also says that he is no Ram who will accept Sita even though she lived in another man’s house for so long. After hearing this, Ram asks Sita to leave Ayodhya. This is after Sita was made to go through agnipariksha, which was a symbolic gesture to prove her loyalty to Ram.