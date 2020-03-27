Ramayana set to air on DD National from March 28

Ramayana will telecast on DD National. Ramayana will telecast on DD National.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar took to Twitter on Friday and announced that Doordarshan will re-telecast the popular television show Ramayana.

He tweeted, “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of ‘Ramayana’ from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.”

The Ramanand Sagar television show was first broadcast in 1987. Over the years, the television show has seen many reruns on television. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many television channels are going back to older content and are broadcasting once-popular TV shows.

The cast of Ramayana was recently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. The three lead actors Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri who played Ram, Sita and Lakshman, respectively, spoke about the good old days on the comedy show.

Deepika also shared that she had no idea about their popularity when the show was at its peak as they shot in the outskirts of Mumbai. It was only after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi invited them for a felicitation, that they realised how popular they had become.

