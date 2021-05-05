Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri quashes rumours of co-star Arvind Trivedi’s death: ‘He is doing fine’

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan, on Wednesday took to Instagram to quash rumours of his former co-star Arvind Trivedi’s death. Trivedi essayed the character of Ravan in the popular TV series Ramayan.

Sharing a still of Trivedi from Ramayan, Sunil wrote, “Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai carona ki vajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar, Meri Prathna Hai jhuthi afwah failane Walon se kripya Karke Is Tarah ki khabar na failaye… Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhen sadaiv Swasth rakhen. (These days, one gets to hear ill news every other day, and then there is this fake news of Arvind Trivedi’s death floating around. I request those who circulate such rumours to not do this any more. By God’s grace, Arvind ji is doing fine, and I hope he remains in good health always).”

This is not the first time such a thing has happened to Arvind Trivedi. A similar rumour had started doing the rounds last May as well. The actor’s nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, took to Twitter to quash the rumours.

Recently, singer Lucky Ali’s death rumours were posted widely on the internet, which prompted Nafisa Ali to issue a statement on his behalf. Dismissing the rumours, Nafisa wrote on her social media account, “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health.”