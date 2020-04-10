Ramayan actor Shyam Sundar Kalani passes away

Shyam Sundar Kalani played the role of Bali and Sugreev on Ramayan. (Right photo: Dipika Chikhlia/Twitter) Shyam Sundar Kalani played the role of Bali and Sugreev on Ramayan. (Right photo: Dipika Chikhlia/Twitter)

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played the role of twin brothers Sugreev and Bali in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has passed away.

Arun Govil, who shared screen space with Shyam Sundar Kalani in the classic television show, took to Twitter and wrote, “Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”… A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”… A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 9, 2020

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan, shared on Twitter, “Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss…. RIP”

Dipika Chikhlia, who played SIta on the show, also tweeted her condolences, “RIP Shyam Sunder Kalani who played the role of Sugreev and was battling cancer for a long time. He was a professional wrestler and a very fine human being. He will be missed.”

Doordarshan is presently re-airing the popular television show Ramayan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd