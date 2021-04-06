Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia mourns father-in-law’s demise: ‘Papa you will always be missed’

Actor Dipika Chikhlia lost her father-in-law on Monday and took to social media to mourn his demise. Sharing his photo, Dipika said he always treated her as his daughter and advised her. Dipika is remembered for her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

“Rest In Peace, He was my father in law, but always made me feel like I was his daughter…always advised and thought out of the box, papa you will always be missed ..in our hearts and prayers forever…🙏🙏🙏🙏,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dipika, who recently made news again during the lockdown as her mythology serial Ramayan was aired on TV, said her 88-year-old father-in-law was “someone who inspired us and encouraged us to chase our dreams.” In an emotional note, she wrote, “For the world, he was a visionary, a man whose thoughts were light years ahead of his time. To his near and dear ones , he was a pillar of strength, a comforting presence who taught us how to face the challenges of life with courage and dignity. Someone who inspired us and encouraged us to chase our dreams and live life to the fullest.”

She concluded it by saying, “Always loved, Forever missed, Never forgotten. Maniben Topiwala.”

Last year, Dipika who played Sita in Ramayan, announced that she is set to portray political leader and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic. Titled Sarojini, the film is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel.

Dipika’s was last seen in 2019 film Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.