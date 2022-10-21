scorecardresearch
Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhila faces backlash for glam transformation video

Dipika Chikhlia took to Instagram and treated fans to a beautiful transformation video. However, some internet users are trolling her for the video.

Dipika ChikhilaDipika Chikhila faces backlash on internet. (Photo: Dipika Chikhila/Instagram)

Actor Dipika Chikhlia recently faced backlash on social media for sharing a video on her social media handle. Taking to Instagram, Dipika shared a transition reel which she captioned, “Change and transformation.,,,,,:).”

In the video, the veteran actor could be seen transforming her look from a night suit to a beautiful green dress.

Soon after Dipika Chikhlia shared the video, fans swamped the comments section of the post with red heart emoticons, whereas some of her followers didn’t like the video and trolled the Ramayan actor.

“Yah sab Sobha nahin deta tumko,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “Aapki har Ghar mein Puja hoti hai sita Mata FIR Aisa Avatar kyon.” “This doesn’t suits to you as per your decent image of Sita,” another person commented.

A user wrote, “Aapko sab seeta maiya ke roop m dekhte h plss kabhi galat post mat dalna.” Dipika portrayed the role of Sita in director Ramanand Sagar’s popular TV series Ramayan alongside Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahiri (Laxman).

The impact of Ramayan was so powerful that even after so many years, fans consider Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia as the real Lord Ram and Goddess Sita and even take their blessings. Previously also Dipika faced a lot of backlash on social  media for her modern attire.

On the work front, Dipika was recently seen in director Karan Razdan’s film Hindutva: Chapter One which was released on October 7, 2022.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 06:34:08 pm
