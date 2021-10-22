Ramayan actor Chandrakant Pandya, who played the role of Nishad Raj, dies; Dipika Chikhlia pays tribute

Actor Chandrakant Pandya, who played Nishad Raj on Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has passed away. Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita on the show, shared the news of his demise on her Instagram stories.

Dipika shared in the caption, “#RIP Chandrakant Pandya – Nishad Raj of Ramayan.” Dipika shared this image of Chandrakant Pandya on her Instagram stories. Dipika shared this image of Chandrakant Pandya on her Instagram stories. Apart from Ramayan, Pandya appeared in films like Prem Lagna, Pyar Ho Gaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya, and Chundadi Ni Laaj. Earlier this month, Ramayan actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 82. Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, Dipika Chikhalia and other actors from the show paid their tribute to him.